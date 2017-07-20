RECALL ALERT: La. AG releases list of recalled child products

Information provided by Louisiana Attorney General's Office

BATON ROUGE, LA - Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging consumers to be mindful of several child products that have recently been recalled.

"In order to help ensure the well-being of all Louisiana children, I urge parents and guardians to take a brief moment to learn about these recalled products," said General Landry. "I would do anything to ensure the safety of my child and as your Attorney General, I am committed to doing all I can to protect yours."

Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products:

• Children’s Hooded Sweatshirts and Girls Bomber Jackets by Fred Meyer

• Water Absorbing Toys by Target

• RipStik Motorized Caster Boards by Razor

• Remote Controlled Model Vehicles by Horizon Hobby

• Infant Booties by Zutano Global

• Child Backpack Carriers by Osprey

• Stroller and Car Seat Combos by Combi USA

• Night Lights by AM Conservation Group

• Iron Supplement Bottles by Nature’s Truth

• Science Kits by Little Passports

• Plush Toys by Douglas

• Krusher Scooters by Pulse Performance Products

• Ride-On Toys by Dynacraft

• Easter and July 4th Light-Up Spinner Toys by Hobby Lobby

• Children’s Robes by Kreative Kids

• Children’s Playwear by Lila + Hayes

• Safety Gates by Madison Mill

• Children’s Robes by Little Giraffe

• Baby Infant Coveralls by Burt’s Bees Baby

Click here for more