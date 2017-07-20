Angola inmate contracts, recovers from facility's first case of West Nile

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, July 20.More >>
Local ministers are calling for the community to come together during a big prayer event this weekend.More >>
Louisiana's most notorious prison has marked what is believed to be its first known case of an inmate contracting the West Nile virus.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office reports co-sleeping, or positional asphyxiation, is one of the leading causes of infant deaths. The agency partnered with local safety advocates and law enforcement agencies to create the "Safe Sleep Task Force."More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
If the hearing goes in his favor, Simpson could leave prison on Oct. 1.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.More >>
The 911 recording of Midlands musician Keith Dominick breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend has been released and details the minutes before, during, and after the victim struggled with him before he died.More >>
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.More >>
