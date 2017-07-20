Save Our Cities Prayer scheduled for this Saturday

Local ministers are calling for the community to come together during a big prayer event this weekend.

The Save Our Cities Now Prayer is scheduled for Saturday, 22.

Participants will march from the Governor’s Mansion to the State Capitol, where they will come together in prayer, music, and poetry.

All faiths and religions are invited.

Organizers say they will focus on bringing people together in light of the Alton Sterling Shooting, Police Shooting, and August flood.

"We want to have better communication where we can come together and talk through our differences and talk through that pain, the agony that

we felt throughout our city,” said Lloyd Benson II, one of the organizers. “If we come together through prayer, if we come together through unity, through community, not big egos, but to come together, we'll see a change."

The March will start at the Governor’s Mansion at 8:00 a.m. and then the United Prayer will start at 9:00 a.m. It’s expected to last around an hour.

