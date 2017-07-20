LSU adding college basketball's largest videoboard to the PMAC

LSU is making a major upgrade to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with the installation of the largest center hung videoboard in college basketball and 11th largest among NBA arenas.

“This is a huge upgrade to that facility that will have an immediate impact for our fans,” LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva said in a release. “It’s a perfect match for the excitement we can expect in that arena with volleyball, women’s basketball, and of course our top-ranked gymnastics program and our men’s basketball team under new head coach Will Wade."

HOLY COW! It's the largest videoboard in NCAA Gymnastics!#NCAAGym pic.twitter.com/qSYP4daFYM — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) July 20, 2017

Videoboard features include:

•True 16:9 aspect high-definition video

•Dedicated area for game-in-progress information (score, clock, etc.), individual and team stats

•Dynamic content area that will feature out of town scores, crowd prompts, in-depth player stats and social media content

Here's a gallery of pictures from https://t.co/PQ6VRQghh0 of how the board presently looks in the Maravich Center.https://t.co/eeXDM6bgOm pic.twitter.com/2v9lUmMGQo — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) July 20, 2017

Click here for more information on the PMAC's new videoboard.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.