LSU adding college basketball's largest videoboard to the PMAC

LSU is making a major upgrade to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with the installation of the largest center hung videoboard in college basketball and 11th largest among NBA arenas.
“This is a huge upgrade to that facility that will have an immediate impact for our fans,” LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva said in a release. “It’s a perfect match for the excitement we can expect in that arena with volleyball, women’s basketball, and of course our top-ranked gymnastics program and our men’s basketball team under new head coach Will Wade."
HOLY COW! It's the largest videoboard in NCAA Gymnastics!#NCAAGym pic.twitter.com/qSYP4daFYM— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) July 20, 2017
Videoboard features include:
•True 16:9 aspect high-definition video
•Dedicated area for game-in-progress information (score, clock, etc.), individual and team stats
•Dynamic content area that will feature out of town scores, crowd prompts, in-depth player stats and social media content
Here's a gallery of pictures from https://t.co/PQ6VRQghh0 of how the board presently looks in the Maravich Center.https://t.co/eeXDM6bgOm pic.twitter.com/2v9lUmMGQo— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) July 20, 2017
