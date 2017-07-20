LSU adding college basketball's largest videoboard to the PMAC - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU is making a major upgrade to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with the installation of the largest center hung videoboard in college basketball and 11th largest among NBA arenas.

“This is a huge upgrade to that facility that will have an immediate impact for our fans,” LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva said in a release. “It’s a perfect match for the excitement we can expect in that arena with volleyball, women’s basketball, and of course our top-ranked gymnastics program and our men’s basketball team under new head coach Will Wade."

Videoboard features include:
•True 16:9 aspect high-definition video
•Dedicated area for game-in-progress information (score, clock, etc.), individual and team stats
•Dynamic content area that will feature out of town scores, crowd prompts, in-depth player stats and social media content

