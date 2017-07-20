Officials advocate 'safe sleep' techniques

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office reports co-sleeping, or positional asphyxiation, is one of the leading causes of infant deaths.

The agency partnered with local safety advocates and law enforcement agencies to create the "Safe Sleep Task Force."

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Baton Rouge Police Department, and Lexlee's Kids make up the task force.

Their mission is to educate parents about safe sleeping for babies and the dangers of co-sleeping.

The National Institute of Health defines co-sleeping as, "when a parent and infant sleep in close proximity to one another, either on the same surface or on different surfaces. This is done so that they are able to see, hear, and/or touch each other."

The task force advises parents to follow the ABC's of safe sleeping:

“A” is for alone; meaning babies should sleep alone.

“B” is for back; infants should be placed on their backs to sleep.

“C” is for crib; babies should sleep in a crib or other safe sleeping environment.

The group also provides cribs for parents who do not have one.

The Safe Sleep Task Force relies on donations to purchase and deliver cribs. To make a donation, call 225-573-6672.

