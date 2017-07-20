LSU running back named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

LSU running back Derrius Guice has been named to the 2017 Doak Walker Award Watch List.

The award is presented to the nation's premier running back for his accomplishments on the field, achievement in the classroom and citizenship in the community.

Last season Guice rushed for 1387 yards, and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 7.6 yards per carry.

Guice and the Tigers will play BYU in the season opener on Saturday, Sept. 2.

