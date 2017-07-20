SU says Dr. Brandon Dumas given termination notice after investigation into leaked 'private' video

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office reports co-sleeping, or positional asphyxiation, is one of the leading causes of infant deaths. The agency partnered with local safety advocates and law enforcement agencies to create the "Safe Sleep Task Force."More >>
The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office reports co-sleeping, or positional asphyxiation, is one of the leading causes of infant deaths. The agency partnered with local safety advocates and law enforcement agencies to create the "Safe Sleep Task Force."More >>
Southern University said Dr. Brandon Dumas, who was allegedly involved in a video of a sexual nature, will be fired.More >>
Southern University said Dr. Brandon Dumas, who was allegedly involved in a video of a sexual nature, will be fired.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, July 20.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, July 20.More >>
City leaders have learned they will not receive a grant extension from the federal government that largely funds the Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination program (BRAVE), mayor's office spokeswoman Janene Tate confirms.More >>
City leaders have learned they will not receive a grant extension from the federal government that largely funds the Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination program (BRAVE), mayor's office spokeswoman Janene Tate confirms.More >>
Few plants have created as much controversy as cannabis. Known as marijuana, pot, and a myriad of other nicknames, the federal government just calls it illegal.More >>
Few plants have created as much controversy as cannabis. Known as marijuana, pot, and a myriad of other nicknames, the federal government just calls it illegal.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.More >>
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.More >>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.More >>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
Police say the liquid crystal meth was found in white jugs with the label "Purple Power."More >>
Police say the liquid crystal meth was found in white jugs with the label "Purple Power."More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.More >>
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.More >>
If the hearing goes in his favor, Simpson could leave prison on Oct. 1.More >>
If the hearing goes in his favor, Simpson could leave prison on Oct. 1.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>