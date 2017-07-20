SU says Dr. Brandon Dumas given termination notice after investigation into leaked 'private' video

Southern University said Dr. Brandon Dumas, who was allegedly involved in a video of a sexual nature, will be fired.

The statement read:

Dr. Brandon Dumas was given a termination notice with an effective date of August 10, 2017. He remains on leave until that time. Dr. Dumas has requested to appeal the notice with the SU Board of Supervisors. The appeal request will be considered at the Board of Supervisors meeting on July 21, 2017. The University has no further comments on this personnel matter.

Dumas is the vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment manager. He was placed on administrative leave after the "private video was leaked and the university conducted an investigation.

