For former LSU SID Herb Vincent, 'It Just Means More'

Herb Vincent, an LSU graduate, worked his way up from being a student assistant in the LSU Sports Information Office, to LSU's associate vice chancellor for University Relations/Sr. Associate Athletics Director, to where he is now: associate commissioner for communications for the Southeastern Conference.

Major initiatives established with Vincent's help and guidance include the launch of the SEC Network, in conjunction with ESPN, and the "It Just Means More" campaign.

The SEC Network was the most successful launch in cable television history. For more about Vincent, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.