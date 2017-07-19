Warrants now issued in St. John the Baptist Parish for infamous fraudulent contractor, Matthew Morris

According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, warrants have now been issued for Matthew Morris on fraud charges.

Morris, 39, is the owner of Complete Construction Contractors, llc. of Baton Rouge and is charged with alleged fraud via home renovation contracts for homes that were damaged by the EF-2 tornado that touched down in the parish back in February.

RELATED: Rash of tornadoes lays waste to southeast Louisiana, injuring 39

Morris faces numerous other fraud charges in multiple parishes, including Ascension, East Baton Rouge, and Livingston.

In St. John the Baptist Parish, Morris faces charges of home improvement fraud, misapplication of payments by a contractor, and insurance fraud. Morris will be booked once he can be transported to the Sherman Walker Corrections Center in LaPlace.

The investigation is ongoing as more victims continue to come forward. Addition charges against Morris are expected.

RELATED STORIES: Contractors arrested for fraud related to August 2016 flood repairs

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.