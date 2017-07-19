Activist uses hip-hop music to focus on domestic violence

Community activist, Michael A.V. Mitchell, saw the need to address the issue of domestic violence in the Baton Rouge community. In three days, Mitchell wrote a hip-hop song Don't Kill Her, and made a music video in an effort to encourage those stuck in an abusive relationship to leave.

“Why you have to kill her? How you lay on your pillow? Why you have to take it? Somebody sister, mama, daughter, baby,” quotes the song.

“I used music because hip-hop is basically the heartbeat of today. Any trend that you want to infuse into society, you put it in music,” said Mitchell.

The video for Don't Kill Her follows the beginning of a couple's argument to a violent deadly ending. Mitchell says he wants this video to be a conversation starter. “Some people may just need a reason to talk about what's going on and hopefully this gives them that platform," he said.

The issue of domestic violence hits home for the woman acting in the video, Nadia Lindsey. “If this video reaches one person and saves one life, then it has done its mission,” said Lindsey.

Lindsey is the cousin of Jessica Dunbar, who police say was killed by her ex-boyfriend in May.

Lindsey says acting as someone being abused was an eye opener. “We as people that are not abused can stand back and say, 'Oh I would leave. I wouldn't take that. I'd fight back.' But even the fear that I had to pretend to have, it was overcoming,” said Lindsey.

Lindsey describes domestic violence as a "silent killer," and this video could act as a mouthpiece for the man or woman trying to figure out what to do next. “No one will ever love you as much as you love yourself. So, you have to remember self-love and you will see that love doesn't hurt. If it's hurting to be with someone that you love, that is not love,” she said.

“Unless we start talking about it and sorta' make it cool to talk about. It's fine to talk about domestic violence because it's happening, we see it all the time. Let's not just talk about it when we're hurt by it, but let's talk about it so we can heal before we get hurt,” said Mitchell.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.





