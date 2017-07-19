BRPD to host free self defense class for women

The Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting an Equalizer Women's Self Defense class.

The class will be held at the BRPD Training Academy, located at 9000 Airline Hwy. in Baton Rouge. Class times are from 6 to 10 p.m. for each session.

Session 1: Tuesday, August 1

Session 2: Thursday, August 3

Session 3: Tuesday, August 8

Session 4: Thursday, August 10

The class is free and open to all women ages 13 and up. Participants should wear comfortable clothing suited for physical activity. The course will cover facts about violence against women, how to reduce the risk of being a victim, defensive striking, common grab defenses, head-lock defenses, bear hug defenses, striking and knife defenses, and group escapes.

Class size is limited, so participants should register early. Click here to sign up online.

