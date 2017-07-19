Livingston Parish officials seeking two men wanted for 'skimming cards'

Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are seeking two suspects wanted for reportedly skimming and duplicating credit cards.

On May 8, LPSO detectives received information from EFCU Financial that several cards were "skimmed," then duplicated and used without the owners' permission.

Detectives were able to get images of the suspects through surveillance footage. They need help identifying these suspects so they can be questioned.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 225-686-2241 x1 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

