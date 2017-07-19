FEMA gives more than $6M for repairs at Glen Oaks High, other projects

Denham Springs, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, and the Baton Rouge Police Department will receive more than $6 million from FEMA to aid in recovery after the August 2016 flooding.

"The August floods damaged thousands of homes, schools, and businesses across the capital region. Many Louisianans are still struggling to rebuild almost a year after the disaster. I want to thank FEMA for helping our communities rebuild," said Senator John Kennedy.

The grants awarded on Wednesday, July 19 are as follows:

Denham Springs - $1,467,847.21 Replacement of damaged gas meters

East Baton Rouge Parish School Board - $1,646,402 Remediation activities at Glen Oaks Park High School

BRPD - $2,910,406.39 Replace vehicles damaged beyond repair

- $2,910,406.39

“Almost a year later, we can still feel the effects of the great flood of 2016,” said Senate Bill Cassidy. “These grants help us continue our progress in returning our families and communities to wholeness.”

“I am pleased to announce additional federal resources that will continue to help the Baton Rouge community recover after the devastating August flooding,” said Congressman Cedric Richmond. “We will continue to ensure the federal government lives up to its responsibility of overseeing a full recovery for all.”

