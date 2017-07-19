BRAVE grant extension request denied; city officials adamant program will continue

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, July 19.More >>
Many families in Livingston Parish are still getting back into their homes after the August 2016 flood. The last thing they need is having to spend money on kids' uniforms.More >>
City leaders have learned they will not receive a grant extension from the federal government that largely funds the Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination program (BRAVE), mayor's office spokeswoman Janene Tate confirms.More >>
Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are seeking two suspects wanted for reportedly skimming and duplicating credit cards.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
Since 1994, Dr. Alex O’Roark has been at the Elyria Animal Hospital, dealing with emergency situations on a daily basis. He says the dog flu is getting close to that level of concern.More >>
Netting on the Don Holt Bridge has collapsed onto vehicles, shutting down all lanes of the bridge.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.More >>
Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.More >>
