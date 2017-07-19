BRAVE grant extension request denied; city officials adamant program will continue

City leaders have learned they will not receive a grant extension from the federal government that largely funds the Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination program (BRAVE), mayor's office spokeswoman Janene Tate confirms.

Tate tells 9News city leaders were notified via phone earlier this month from the federal government and were waiting for a written confirmation she believes may not come.

Positive interactions with law enforcement and the people they serve is what BRAVE is all about. The program targets area youth, encouraging them to not make bad choices and works to eliminate gang activity in Baton Rouge.

Over the years, the program has been credited with greatly reducing crime in the 70805 and 70802 zip codes. All of the hard work and progress though is now in jeopardy, however, because the $1.6 million federal grant, which funds the program, will expire in September.

BRAVE began with a $1.5 million federal grant in 2012, and another $1 million grant in 2013 helped to expand the program. Other grants along the way have helped continue to expand the program, but when this grant expires in September, the main source of funding for the program will no longer exist.

City leaders made an appeal to extend the grant in March and now will have to scramble to find other funding options to keep the program alive. At a BRAVE pop up event at Gus Young Park last month, program director, Lt. Herbert Anny, said they were already hard at work to find other funding sources.

"We have obtained a 501c. We're praying that we get additional funding, but if not, we will attempt to solicit all of our business partners and industry partners and members of the public," said Anny.

Early in her term, Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome said she was fully committed to keeping the program successful.

