4 deputies injured in wreck in Plaquemine

Two Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office deputies and two Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were injured Wednesday in a car wreck, says Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne.

The wreck involved an unmarked Tahoe that flipped at the corner of Eden St. and St. in Plaquemine. The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19. All four deputies were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Chief Payne says it appears the other vehicle involved in the wreck made an illegal left turn from the right lane into the path of the deputies' vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle also sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

According to Chief Payne, the deputies' Tahoe flipped at least twice and came to rest more than 100 feet from the initial site of the wreck.

Louisiana State Police was called in to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.