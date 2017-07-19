Kids dealing with cancer get to have fun at Camp Care

Around 35 kids dealing with cancer get to enjoy a week of fun put on by Baton Rouge Cancer Services.

It's called Camp Care. Kids that have cancer, a parent with cancer, or a sibling with cancer get to participate for free. On Wednesday morning, they played board games with camp counselors. One of those counselors is Ryan Paul Amos. This is his sixth year helping out, and he says it's very rewarding.

"They benefit a lot from it because they do get away from it,” Amos said. “They forget about it. They have fun. They get to sing, they get to dance, they get to laugh and play with people they don't really know. They get to make new friends. They see that I'm goofy and a funny looking guy, and they get to pick with me and sing Frozen and stuff like that, so it's a lot of fun."

"I see these kids when they're feeling their worst and they just get diagnosed,” said Dr. Catherine Harris Boston, a pediatric oncologist. “When they're scared and they feel sick and they can't go to school and they feel left out or activities, and so to just give them an opportunity to be regular kids, to watch them do things that they didn't think they could do, so they could be regular kids. So that's my favorite part. Is just seeing them forget about their worries and run around being regular kids."

The kids also get to enjoy activities like bowling and laser tag. The camp ends on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.



