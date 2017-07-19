Red Cross urges people to 'Sound the Alarm' to save lives from house fires

The American Red Cross is teaming up with the Baton Rouge Fire Department to help save lives.

The new "Sound the Alarm" campaign kicked off Wednesday. It encourages people to check their smoke alarm and install a new one or put in new batteries if they are old.

Red Cross volunteers will be going around neighborhoods with firefighters to install those for free and help families create fire escape plans.

Sound the Alarm weekends are set for the final two Saturdays in September.

September 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Area surrounding the 5700 block of Henegan Avenue, 3700 block of Sycamore Street, and 3700 block of Victoria Drive

September 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Area surrounding the 5222 block of Hollywood Street, 4266 block of Mohican-Prescott Crossover, and Old Hammond Highway at Boulevard de Province area

