Red Cross urges people to 'Sound the Alarm' to save lives from house fires

Detectives are investigating an attempted robbery that left one suspect dead Tuesday night, according to investigators. It happened on McHugh Road between Main Street and Lower Zachary Road in Zachary around 10:30 p.m.More >>
Detectives are investigating an attempted robbery that left one suspect dead Tuesday night, according to investigators. It happened on McHugh Road between Main Street and Lower Zachary Road in Zachary around 10:30 p.m.More >>
The American Red Cross is teaming up with the Baton Rouge Fire Department to help save lives. The new "Sound the Alarm" campaign kicked off Wednesday. It encourages people to check their smoke alarm and install a new one or put in new batteries if they are old.More >>
The American Red Cross is teaming up with the Baton Rouge Fire Department to help save lives. The new "Sound the Alarm" campaign kicked off Wednesday. It encourages people to check their smoke alarm and install a new one or put in new batteries if they are old.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards will announce major funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) for projects in the region related to flooding.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards will announce major funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) for projects in the region related to flooding.More >>
Investigators are asking for information that will lead them to the two men who stole about $1,000 worth of cigarettes from a store.More >>
Investigators are asking for information that will lead them to the two men who stole about $1,000 worth of cigarettes from a store.More >>
Several LSU students could be slapped with a higher than expected bill for the upcoming semester if a glitch in the distribution process for TOPS funding does not get sorted out.More >>
Several LSU students could be slapped with a higher than expected bill for the upcoming semester if a glitch in the distribution process for TOPS funding does not get sorted out.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The passenger on the two-person helicopter was Shane McMahon, the on-screen commissioner of WWE's SmackDown Live and son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Neither person was hurt in the crash.More >>
The passenger on the two-person helicopter was Shane McMahon, the on-screen commissioner of WWE's SmackDown Live and son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Neither person was hurt in the crash.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
The church’s pastor says the no animal policy is in place to help those with a fear of dogs or an allergy.More >>
The church’s pastor says the no animal policy is in place to help those with a fear of dogs or an allergy.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.More >>
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.More >>