Deputies try to identify pair that stole about $1,000 worth of cigarettes

The surveillance video shows the two subjects enter the store and steal $1,000 worth of cigarette. Source: APSO

Investigators are asking for information that will lead them to the two men who stole about $1,000 worth of cigarettes from a store.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported it happened at the Dollar General on LA 42 in Prairieville on June 29.

Deputies said surveillance video shows the suspects drive off in a black Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or text 847411 from any cellular device.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.