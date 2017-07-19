Gov. Edwards announces funding for projects to lessen future floods

Gov. John Bel Edwards will announce major funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) for projects in the region related to flooding.

The governor is scheduled to speak around 11:30 a.m.

The federal funds are administered by the state and directed by the governor to advance projects that will help prevent or lessen the impact of any future flood.

The governor's office released the following information:

$112 million for East Baton Rouge Parish

$68 million for Livingston Parish - in addition to the $435,000 announced in December

$33 million for Ascension Parish - in addition to the $302,000 announced in December

$1.6 million for East Feliciana Parish

$1.2 million for St. Helena Parish - in addition to the $209,000 announced in December

$1.3 million for West Feliciana Parish

$996,000 for Pointe Coupee Parish

$962,000 for Iberville Parish

$689,032 for West Baton Rouge Parish

NOTE: The "in addition" values refer to the previously announced $22 million in HMGP funding from the March 2016 flooding.

Combined this amounts to about $220 million for the capitol region after the August flood.

FEMA says the HGMP funds cannot be used for the Comite Diversion program.

