Detectives arrest 8 during search of home believed to be used to make meth

An investigation that spanned several months resulted in the arrests of eight people on drug and child cruelty charges, according to officials.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported narcotics investigators obtained a search warrant on July 11 for a home on Addison Road in Independence where they believed meth was being processed.

Narcotics agents said there were eight adults in the home and three children left alone in a vehicle parked out front. They added drugs were found in the vehicle.

TPSO reported the search of the home turned up meth, syringes, needles, marijuana, prescription pills, digital scales, glass smoking pipes, and other types of drug paraphernalia.

The following arrests were reported:

Sherry Rahn, 64 - Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Xanax, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Walter Rahn, 37 - Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear warrant

Christa Brady, 32 - Cruelty to a juvenile, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert Granat, 27 - Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Rainee Shexnayder, 24 - Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert Labourdette, 38 - Possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia

April Prine, 32 - Cruelty to a juvenile

Jennifer Campo, 38 - Possession of methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and probation violation

Officials reported the Department of Children and Family Services placed the children in state custody.

