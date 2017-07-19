Deputies release name and picture of man wanted for questioning in string of burglaries

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of being connected to a string of burglaries.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Shelby Snow, 24, of Amite, is wanted for questioning.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said there has been a string of burglaries in the Amite area over the past few weeks. He added Snow has been known to spend lots of time in the Hammond area.

Officials said there are two active warrants for Snow’s arrest by TPSO. They added the warrants are for possession of stolen property and theft by fraud.

Anyone with information on Snow’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

