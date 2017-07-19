Deputies release name and picture of man wanted for questioning in string of burglaries

Two people were injured after shootings Tuesday night north of LSU. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the shooting happened on Kentucky Street, which is off East Washington Street near I-10, around 10:45 p.m.More >>
Two people were injured after shootings Tuesday night north of LSU. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the shooting happened on Kentucky Street, which is off East Washington Street near I-10, around 10:45 p.m.More >>
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of being connected to a string of burglaries. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Shelby Snow, 24, of Amite, is wanted for questioning.More >>
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of being connected to a string of burglaries. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Shelby Snow, 24, of Amite, is wanted for questioning.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, July 19.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, July 19.More >>
Detectives are investigating a home invasion that left one suspect dead Tuesday night. It happened on McHugh Road between Main Street and Lower Zachary Road in Zachary around 10:30 p.m.More >>
Detectives are investigating a home invasion that left one suspect dead Tuesday night. It happened on McHugh Road between Main Street and Lower Zachary Road in Zachary around 10:30 p.m.More >>
Several LSU students could be slapped with a higher than expected bill for the upcoming semester if a glitch in the distribution process for TOPS funding does not get sorted out.More >>
Several LSU students could be slapped with a higher than expected bill for the upcoming semester if a glitch in the distribution process for TOPS funding does not get sorted out.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
The church’s pastor says the no animal policy is in place to help those with a fear of dogs or an allergy.More >>
The church’s pastor says the no animal policy is in place to help those with a fear of dogs or an allergy.More >>
'Let it fail': Trump's push to repeal health care plan without replacing it feeds the dread that many Americans who are beneficiaries of the Affordable Care Act have endured for months.More >>
'Let it fail': Trump's push to repeal health care plan without replacing it feeds the dread that many Americans who are beneficiaries of the Affordable Care Act have endured for months.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
They say he called 911 to report someone had broken into his car and stolen $50 in cash and a quarter-ounce of cocaine.More >>
They say he called 911 to report someone had broken into his car and stolen $50 in cash and a quarter-ounce of cocaine.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>