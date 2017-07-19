Zachary home invasion suspect shot and killed, according to police

Detectives are investigating a home invasion that left one suspect dead Tuesday night.

It happened on McHugh Road between Main Street and Lower Zachary Road in Zachary around 10:30 p.m.

Zachary Police Chief David McDavid confirmed one suspect was fatally shot during a home invasion. The homeowner was taken in for questioning.

McDavid added there could be more suspects involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

