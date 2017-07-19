Suspect shot, killed in Zachary home invasion

The Zachary Police Department is on the scene of a home invasion on McHugh Rd. that resulted in one suspect being shot and killed.

The incident reportedly happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of McHugh Rd.

Chief David McDavid confirmed officers are on scene now. He says one suspect was shot fatally during a home invasion. The homeowner has been taken in for questioning. Chief McDavid also says there could be more suspects involved in this incident.

We will continue to add details to this story as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

