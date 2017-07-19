Police identify suspect killed during Zachary attempted robbery, another suspect faces murder charge

Detectives are investigating an attempted robbery that left one suspect dead Tuesday night, according to investigators.

It happened on McHugh Road between Main Street and Lower Zachary Road in Zachary around 10:30 p.m.

Zachary Police Chief David McDavid confirmed Damon Hayes Jr., 20, was fatally shot during the attempted robbery. He added Jordale Carter, who is believed to have been with Hayes, has been arrested. Carter was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of first-degree murder.

According to the chief, the homeowner knows Carter. He said Carter and Hayes showed up at the house and the homeowner let them in. McDavid stated the two suspects allegedly pulled guns and tried to rob the homeowner, but at some point the homeowner was able to get away, grab a gun, and fire off some rounds. He added Hayes was shot and killed.

McDavid also said it is not yet clear whether the homeowner will face any charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

