Shootings leave 2 injured, victims expected to survive

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Detectives are investigating a home invasion that left one suspect dead Tuesday night. It happened on McHugh Road between Main Street and Lower Zachary Road in Zachary around 10:30 p.m.More >>
Detectives are investigating a home invasion that left one suspect dead Tuesday night. It happened on McHugh Road between Main Street and Lower Zachary Road in Zachary around 10:30 p.m.More >>
Two people were injured after shootings Tuesday night north of LSU. The Baton Rouge Police Department investigated multiple scenes, including one on Buchanan Street near Highland Road around 10:45 p.m.More >>
Two people were injured after shootings Tuesday night north of LSU. The Baton Rouge Police Department investigated multiple scenes, including one on Buchanan Street near Highland Road around 10:45 p.m.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, July 19.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, July 19.More >>
Several LSU students could be slapped with a higher than expected bill for the upcoming semester if a glitch in the distribution process for TOPS funding does not get sorted out.More >>
Several LSU students could be slapped with a higher than expected bill for the upcoming semester if a glitch in the distribution process for TOPS funding does not get sorted out.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>