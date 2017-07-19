Shootings leave 2 injured, victims expected to survive

Two people were injured after shootings Tuesday night north of LSU.

The Baton Rouge Police Department investigated multiple scenes, including one on Buchanan Street near Highland Road around 10:45 p.m.

Investigators said the victims' injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The names of the victims were not released.

Detectives have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

