Shootings leave 2 injured, condition worsens for 1

Two people were injured after shootings Tuesday night north of LSU.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the shooting happened on Kentucky Street, which is off East Washington Street near I-10, around 10:45 p.m.

Detectives also investigated a scene on Buchanan Street near Highland Road.

Investigators said the condition for one of the victims worsened overnight. They added the injuries of the other victim are not considered life-threatening.

The names of the victims were not released. Investigators added the victims are not cooperating.

Detectives have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

