Shootings leave 2 injured, condition worsens for 1

Two people were injured after shootings Tuesday night north of LSU. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the shooting happened on Kentucky Street, which is off East Washington Street near I-10, around 10:45 p.m.More >>
Two people were injured after shootings Tuesday night north of LSU. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the shooting happened on Kentucky Street, which is off East Washington Street near I-10, around 10:45 p.m.More >>
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of being connected to a string of burglaries. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Shelby Snow, 24, of Amite, is wanted for questioning.More >>
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of being connected to a string of burglaries. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Shelby Snow, 24, of Amite, is wanted for questioning.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, July 19.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, July 19.More >>
Detectives are investigating a home invasion that left one suspect dead Tuesday night. It happened on McHugh Road between Main Street and Lower Zachary Road in Zachary around 10:30 p.m.More >>
Detectives are investigating a home invasion that left one suspect dead Tuesday night. It happened on McHugh Road between Main Street and Lower Zachary Road in Zachary around 10:30 p.m.More >>
Several LSU students could be slapped with a higher than expected bill for the upcoming semester if a glitch in the distribution process for TOPS funding does not get sorted out.More >>
Several LSU students could be slapped with a higher than expected bill for the upcoming semester if a glitch in the distribution process for TOPS funding does not get sorted out.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.More >>
The church’s pastor says the no animal policy is in place to help those with a fear of dogs or an allergy.More >>
The church’s pastor says the no animal policy is in place to help those with a fear of dogs or an allergy.More >>
They say he called 911 to report someone had broken into his car and stolen $50 in cash and a quarter-ounce of cocaine.More >>
They say he called 911 to report someone had broken into his car and stolen $50 in cash and a quarter-ounce of cocaine.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Police said two attempts to use a stun gun on a Wisconsin man didn't work. The third try hit a lighter in his hand, starting a fire and singeing the suspect's chest hair and beard.More >>
Police said two attempts to use a stun gun on a Wisconsin man didn't work. The third try hit a lighter in his hand, starting a fire and singeing the suspect's chest hair and beard.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>