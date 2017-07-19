2 sustain injuries after shooting on Kentucky St. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

2 sustain injuries after shooting on Kentucky St.

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Scene at Highland/Buchanan (Source: WAFB) Scene at Highland/Buchanan (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Two people were injured Tuesday night after a reported shooting, say emergency officials.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18 near 1900 Kentucky St. BRPD officials say both victims sustained non-life threatening injuries. 

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it with more information as it becomes available.

