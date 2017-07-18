Processing glitch could delay TOPS funding for some LSU students

Several LSU students could be slapped with a higher than expected bill for the upcoming semester if a glitch in the distribution process for TOPS funding does not get sorted out.

A letter from LSU, sent to roughly 400 students, reveals that not every student has been cleared for TOPS yet for the fall 2017 semester. Officials with the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA) say for now, money will not be available when fee bills are released to students on Wednesday.

Representatives with LOSFA say they are doing everything they can to address the problem.

A LOSFA spokeswoman released the following statement.

We are aware of the issue and are working with the Department of Education to move quickly to a resolution. Once the issue is resolved, TOPS awards will be processed and LSU will update bills for the 400 impacted students.

Not every LSU student received a letter, but for those who did, officials are encouraging them not to panic. Student and parents who may have questions are encouraged to contact LOSFA directly at 225-219-1012.

