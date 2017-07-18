Amite resident killed in wreck in St. Helena Parish

A wreck in St. Helena Parish Tuesday claimed the life of a 65-year-old Amite man.

Officials with Louisiana State Police say shortly before noon on Tuesday, July 18, the fatal crash occurred at the intersection of LA 43 and LA 16. Jesus Luis Munoz of Amite was killed in the crash.

LSP's initial investigation at the scene revealed the wreck happened as Munoz was driving a 1997 Ford F-150 northbound on LA 43. As he approached the intersection with LA 16, he attempted to make a left turn. Officials say when he turned, he failed to yield to an oncoming 2001 Ford F-350, which was headed eastbound on LA 16.

The F-350 was being driven by Victor D. Pierce, 60, of Sun, LA and was towing a 20' flatbed trailer at the time. Officials say as Munoz entered the intersection, the front of Pierce's truck crashed into the left front fender and driver side door of Munoz's truck. After the collision, Pierce's truck continued into the parking lot of Miller's Grocery and hit two parked vehicles.

Even though he was wearing his seat belt, Munoz sustained severe injuries in the wreck. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Helena Parish Coroner's Office. Pierce was also wearing his seat belt and sustained moderate injuries. He was transported to North Oaks Health Systems by Acadian Air Med.

Officials do not suspect impairment as a factor in this crash at this time, but blood samples were obtained from both drivers as will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

