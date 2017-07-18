All Livingston Parish students to receive free meals for 2017-18 school year

All students enrolled in Livingston Parish Public Schools will be eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2017-18 school year, says Superintendent Rick Wentzel.

"This is a tremendous cost savings opportunities for our families, many of whom are still struggling to recover from the devastating flood damage in August 2016," said Wentzel. The program is part of the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and the School Breakfast Program (SBP).

"I want to encourage all our families to take advantage of this service. It's important that students utilize free meals, beginning at the start of the school year," said Wentzel.

"Our menus consist of a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat or reduced fat entrees, as well as low-fat of fat-free milk choices. Our cafeterias are continuously striving to improve our program and customer satisfaction," said Leah Smith, director of Child Nutrition for Livingston Parish Public Schools.

Also this school year, 23 of the 43 schools in the parish will begin implementing a "Breakfast to Go" program. The weekly menu will include hot and cold entrees. Some items offered include sausage biscuits, French toast sticks, fresh fruit, yogurt, cereal bars, and breakfast pizza.

In addition to regular meals, items for sale include:

Bottled water

Fruit juice

Baked chips

Snack mix

Pizza

Ice cream

These items cost between 50 cents and $1. Check the Child Nutrition Department's website, Facebook, and Twitter for updates about menus and events.

Seventeen schools in Ascension Parish will also be implementing free lunches this school year.

