East Feliciana officials needs help solving rural murder

Deputies in East Feliciana Parish fear they've run into some major roadblocks as they attempt to investigate the first murder of the year in the parish.

Bluff Creek is a small, quiet, rural area in East Feliciana Parish along Hwy. 960, but the serenity is in disarray after a murder on July 8.

East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis says Tommy Bass, 61, was found shot outside his home. One of his neighbors, who did not want to be identified, says it was around 10 a.m. on July 8.

"I heard a shot and I thought he was maybe shooting an armadillo, but immediately after it was shot, I heard a vehicle leave," said a neighbor.

Bass is described as a good man, one who helped all his neighbors and did not have any enemies, at least that the neighbor knew about. "He does have an enemy, one enemy somewhere," said the neighbor.

But that person, or people, is who Sheriff Travis says they're having a difficult time finding. "At this point, we are making every effort to find out who is responsible for this homicide and we are turning over every rock," said Sheriff Travis.

He says because Bluff Creek is a very rural area, they do not have much crime and a murder is unheard of, which makes this case that much more difficult. Louisiana State Police and the FBI have come in to help.

"No one in this world today is exempt from these things and we are starting to see those things are inching our way, even though we are rural," said Sheriff Travis.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office does have some leads, but nothing of significance. If anyone saw or heard something, regardless if you think it may be minor, please call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible.

