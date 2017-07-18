WATCH LIVE: Knock Knock Children's Museum holds grand opening ceremony

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is holding a series of public meetings to inform the public about a proposed property tax aimed at improving roads in the parish.More >>
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is holding a series of public meetings to inform the public about a proposed property tax aimed at improving roads in the parish.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, August 22.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, August 22.More >>
What started as an idea in the kitchen 13 years ago has now come to life in a riot of color and textures with the long-awaited Knock Knock Children's Museum now overlooking the LSU lakes.More >>
What started as an idea in the kitchen 13 years ago has now come to life in a riot of color and textures with the long-awaited Knock Knock Children's Museum now overlooking the LSU lakes.More >>
Detectives are investigating a shooting in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning that left one person dead. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Terrance Davis, 33.More >>
Detectives are investigating a shooting in Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning that left one person dead. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Terrance Davis, 33.More >>
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Ollie Selders, 37, of Independence, is now charged with murder in the shooting death of Letisha Rheams, 27, also of Independence.More >>
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Ollie Selders, 37, of Independence, is now charged with murder in the shooting death of Letisha Rheams, 27, also of Independence.More >>
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.More >>
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.More >>
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.More >>
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.More >>
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."More >>
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
Detectives are on the scene where the body of a small child was discovered today, August 21 around 3 p.m.More >>
Detectives are on the scene where the body of a small child was discovered today, August 21 around 3 p.m.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>