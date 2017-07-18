Knock Knock Children's Museum holds grand opening ceremony

What started as an idea in the kitchen 13 years ago has now come to life in a riot of color and textures with the long-awaited Knock Knock Children's Museum now overlooking the LSU lakes.

The three-story, 26,000 square foot museum announced its grand opening will be August 22 with a video on Facebook, featuring staff fielding questions from kid reporters.

"It's bigger and better than anyone's dreams and we're just so excited to see the look on every child's face when they come in," said the museum’s executive director, Peter Olson.

The museum staff is putting the final touches on 18 exhibits designed for kids ages 0 to 8-years-old. Every exhibit is full of interactive elements to engage kids on every level and to provide teachable moments. For example, the “Crawbaby” section creates a Louisiana swamp for the museum's youngest visitors, complete with a cave full of catfish, a giant eagle’s nest, and a bateau waiting for a crew.

Other exhibits feature artwork by local painter, Rhea Gary, and a 42-foot-high Storybook Climber designed by world renowned Spencer Luckey.

“You think about the benefits of early education on a child's development. It's a crucial investment for a community to have something like the Knock Knock Children's Museum," said Olson.

Once open, daily admission will be $14. Family membership for the year starts at $150 and can be purchased here.

With the Knock Knock for All Access Fund, the museum also has a special $3 rate for low-income families with Louisiana Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. The fund is made possible through donations and a gr ant from the Dodge Family Fund.

Ahead of the grand opening, the museum did a test run with a few families living nearby. That included local mom, Cristina Weinnig, and her young son.

"He gravitated immediately to the nest, the eagle's nest,” said Weinnig. “There’s not another place like this in the city."

Knock Knock Children’s Museum, located at 1900 Dalrymple Drive, opens its doors to the public at noon. Doors will open following a formal ribbon cutting ceremony that will take place at the front of the museum at 9 a.m. Speakers include Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards.

To date, Knock Knock has raised more than $13.3 million of a $14 million capital campaign. It is anticipated that the annual operating budget of the museum will be approximately $2.4 million. To learn more about the children’s museum please visit, www.knockknockmuseum.org.

