Officials searching for missing teenage girl

A wreck in St. Helena Parish Tuesday claimed the life of a 65-year-old Amite man.More >>
Deputies in East Feliciana Parish fear they've run into some major roadblocks as they attempt to investigate the first murder of the year in the parish.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, July 18.More >>
All students enrolled in Livingston Parish Public Schools will be eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2017-18 school year, says Superintendent Rick Wentzel.More >>
What started as an idea in the kitchen 13 years ago has now come to life in a riot of color and textures with the long-awaited Knock Knock Children's Museum now overlooking the LSU lakes.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit confirms a woman's body was found on Monday.More >>
A 5-year-old dog who went missing along the North Carolina coast while a couple was on vacation has been found and reunited with her family.More >>
