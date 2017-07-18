Missing teen found safe

UPDATE:

Officials say the teen was found safe in Port Allen. No further information was provided.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is actively looking for a 15-year-old girl, last seen by her family at their home in the Scotlandville area.

Officials say Melodie Bell went missing from her family's home around 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 13. She is described as a black female approximately 5' 7" tall, weighing 190 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact EBRSO at 225-389-5061. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information. Call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.