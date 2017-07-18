East Baton Rouge DA: Drug dealers responsible for rise in murder rate

What started as an idea in the kitchen 13 years ago has now come to life in a riot of color and textures with the long-awaited Knock Knock Children's Museum now overlooking the LSU lakes.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, July 18.More >>
It is no secret the murder totals in the Capital City are on the rise compared to last year. The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney says violent drug activity is behind the most recent statistics.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is actively looking for a 15-year-old girl, last seen by her family at their home in the Scotlandville area.More >>
Tropical Storm Dan continues his march westward and will be passing the southernmost Lesser Antilles islands and entering the southeastern Caribbean during the evening hours on Tuesday.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >>
A 5-year-old dog who went missing along the North Carolina coast while a couple was on vacation has been found and reunited with her family.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
