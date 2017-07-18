17 schools in Ascension Parish to serve free lunches to all students this year

Seventeen of the 28 public schools in Ascension Parish will offer free lunches to students for the 2017-18 school year as part of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program.

The CEP program is a meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas and is also a key part of The Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act, which allows the country's highest poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all students without collecting applications.

"We are grateful that these federal funding programs are available to schools, and we are able to offer this to those that best qualify. This welcome announcement is attributed to the work of our Child Nutrition Supervisor Leuna Johnson and her staff that analyzed our district's opportunities to support students and families through cost-effective and nutritious meals," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.

All students at the following schools will be eligible for free meals:

Central Primary

Donaldsonville High

Donaldsonville Primary

Duplessis Primary

East Ascension High

Gonzales Middle

Gonzales Primary

G.W. Carver Primary

Headstart in Donaldsonville

Lake Elementary

Lakeside Primary

Lowery Elementary

Lowery Middle

Pecan Grove Primary

Sorrento Primary

St. Amant Middle

St. Amant Primary

The remaining 11 schools in the district do not meed the eligibility requirements for the CEP program. Parents of non-CEP schools can still apply for free or reduced meals here. The program covers one free breakfast and one free lunch for each student each day, coming to an approximate value of $650 per year per student. Students can purchase additional meals for $3.85 each.

For more information about the CEP program, click here. For more info about the Ascension Public Schools Child Nutrition Program, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.