Danny Etling named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

LSU senior quarterback Danny Etling has been named to the 2017 Danny Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Last year, Etling played in 10 games for the Tigers, throwing for 2,123 yards and 11 touchdowns, ranking him No. 6 in the SEC in passing yards per game (193.0).

The 2017 recipient will be formally announced at the National Football Foundation's Press Conference in New York City on Dec. 5, 2017.

