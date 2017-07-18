Southern University to implement clear bag policy for football season this year

In the interest of public safety, and in order to speed up entry into A.W. Mumford Stadium, Southern University is implementing a clear bag policy this fall.

This policy is designed to limit the size and types of bags being brought into the stadium by fans and to enhance public safety while minimizing time spent searching bags at gate security checkpoints.

Beginning with the season opener, fans will be allowed to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container into the stadium:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” (Official Southern or athletic logos clear plastic tote bags are available on GoJagsGear.com, at the Southern bookstore, or at merchandise outlets)

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose

An approved logo no larger than 4.5" x 3.4" may be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:

Purses larger than a clutch

Briefcases

Backpacks

Cinch bags

Fanny packs that are not clear and/or exceed the size restriction

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags/cases

Camera bags/cases

Binocular bags/cases

Any bag larger than the allowed size

Fans will still be allowed to carry cameras or binoculars into the stadium, but in approved clear bags. The following items are prohibited inside the stadium:

Alcoholic beverages

Artificial noisemakers (includes megaphones)

Animals (other than service animals)

Cameras with extended lenses

Containers such as coolers

Firearms

Laser devices

Lawn chairs

Outside food and beverage

Tobacco products

Umbrellas

Video cameras

Bags that do not comply with the Southern University clear bag policy

LSU implemented a similar policy last year.

