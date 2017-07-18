Grand jury indicts man on murder charge in beating at party that resulted in victim's death months later

The person believed to be responsible for beating a man at a party that eventually resulted in his death has been indicted on a murder charge.

Tory Neely, 24, was indicted by an East Feliciana Parish grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Doug O’Quinn, 59.

Officials said O’Quinn was beat up and punched by Neely at a party in December. He was hospitalized and died from his injuries on June 26.

A conviction on second-degree murder in Louisiana carries a mandatory life sentence.

