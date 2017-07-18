Zachary has plans for bike path, wants input from homeowners

The City of Zachary is planning to build a large bike path that goes all the way around the city, and they want some input from the public.

Mayor David Amrhein estimates the project will cost between $10 million and $15 million, and says they plan to apply for gr ant money to help fund the project. To do that though, they need to have the plans finalized.

So they're asking for the people to give their thoughts about where they would like the path to start and where rest stops should be. Amrhein says the city is building this path because they want to attract more people.

"As we get younger people moving here with our school system being number one for so many years in a row, the millenials now, they want a bigger size,”

Amrhein said. “And so, this is a way that we believe we're gonna' be able to connect the entire city together. You get on your bike path and you can traverse the whole city, and this is our goal."

Residents can fill out a survey here. Mayor Amhrein says the survey only takes 10-15 minutes to complete.

The project is in the early stages. Homeowners have until August 18 to fill out the survey.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.



