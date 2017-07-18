Graves shows I-12 flood pics during hearing about safety on nati - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Graves shows I-12 flood pics during hearing about safety on nation's roads

Posted by WAFB Staff
WASHINGTON, DC (WAFB) -

Louisiana Congressman Garret Graves spoke Tuesday morning to the Federal Highway Administration about a lack of upgrades to our interstates in the year since the historic flood.

The hearing was about safety on roads across the US.


Graves showed pictures of I-12 flooding in Walker from last year when he addressed the FHA during a FAST Act Implementation hearing.

Graves focused on drainage on interstates that contain walls. He used the wall on I-12 in Walker as an example and said it "exacerbated the flooding."

He added it's been nearly a year since the flood and nothing has been done to improve drainage on the parts of the interstate with walls.

The historic flooding in south Louisiana started on Aug. 12, 2016.

