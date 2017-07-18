LSU to face Michigan in the Maui Invitational

The brackets are finished and LSU will play Michigan in the first round of the 2017 Maui Invitational.

The Tigers and Wolverines will tip-off Monday, Nov. 20, at 10:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPNU.

LSU will play either Notre Dame or Chaminade in the second round of the tournament.

The 2017 Maui Invitational consists of LSU, Marquette, VCU, Wichita State, California, Notre Dame, Chaminade and Michigan.

This will be the Tigers fourth appearance at the Maui Invitational (1992, 1996, 2007).

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.