2 Tigers named to the 2017 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

LSU linebacker Arden Key and defensive back Kevin Toliver II have been named to the 2017 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List.

The Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the college football defensive player of the year.

In 2016, Key finished with 56 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles.

He was named to the AP All-SEC first team and the Coaches All-SEC second team.

RELATED STORY: LSU's Key named to 2017 Butkus Watch List

Toliver II finished last season with 21 tackles, one pass breakup and one pass defensed.

The SEC placed 14 players on the list of 103 potential winners.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.