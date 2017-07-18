Sgt. Bruce Simmons, deputy injured in ambush shooting, soon to put uniform back on

Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, July 18.More >>
West Nile season is, unfortunately, now in full swing.More >>
Sgt. Bruce Simmons, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office who was wounded in the July 17, 2016 ambush shooting, learned from his doctor Tuesday morning that he can now return to full duty.More >>
A group of kayakers traveled more than 2,000 miles down the Mississippi River and made its way through Baton Rouge Monday.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.More >>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >>
Conservatives want larger cuts to so-called mandatory programs, while moderates are blanching at voting to cut popular programs such as food stamps.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.More >>
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.More >>
