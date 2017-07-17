Kayakers travel down Miss. River to raise awareness for veteran suicide rate

A group of kayakers traveled more than 2,000 miles down the Mississippi River and made its way through Baton Rouge Monday.

The group set out on a mission to make the journey in order to raise awareness about suicide among military veterans. They say 22 veterans commit suicide every day. All donations they've raised are going to benefit the Warrior 180 Foundation, a non-profit group that helps veterans with mental health issues.

Click here for more information about the Warrior 180 Foundation.

