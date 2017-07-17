Exxon faces fine after fire injured workers last year

ExxonMobil is now facing a nearly $165,000 fine from US regulators after a fire at the company's plant on Scenic Hwy. last fall injured four workers.

The fire occurred on November 22, 2016 and sent four workers to the hospital, two in critical condition. Early reports from first responders suggested the victims may have been injured by isobutane, a flammable gas that is similar to propane.

Exxon was also hit with nine citations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The company says it’s fighting those citations and the punishment that comes with them. Exxon says the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality inspected the Baton Rouge refinery in January of this year and found no areas of concern.

