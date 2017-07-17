Trump swings Baton Rouge-made baseball bat as part of 'Made in America' week

President Donald Trump took a big swing with a Baton Rouge baseball bat Monday to help kick off his “Made in America” week.

The president was holding a bat made by Baton Rouge-based Marucci Sports, the item sent to represent Louisiana. He also showed off products supplied by manufacturers from all 50 states, including farming equipment and even a Texas-made cowboy hat, which he tried on.

CEO and co-founder of Marucci Sports, Kurt Ainsworth, released a statement Monday. The statement reads:

We are honored and excited to represent Louisiana and have our wood bats recognized at the President’s Made In America product showcase. We’re committed to continuing manufacturing in Louisiana, and we’re working to bring more production and jobs to the state as we continue to grow.

"Every member of my administration shares the same goal: to provide a level playing field for American workers and for American industry," President Trump said at the showcase.

The president toured the South Lawn of the White House, where manufacturers from all 50 states participating displayed their products.

"No longer are we going to allow other countries to break the rules, steal our jobs, and drain our wealth, and it has been drained," said Trump.

Trump will also travel to Virginia on Saturday for the commissioning of the USS Gerald R. Ford, a new aircraft carrier.

"For too long our government has forgotten the American worker. Their interests were pushed aside for global projects and their wealth was taken from the communities and shipped overseas," said White House director of media affairs, Helen Aguirre Ferre. "Under the leadership of President Donald Trump, not only will the American worker never be forgotten, but they will be championed."

