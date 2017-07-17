Mosquito samples test positive for West Nile Virus in WBR Parish

Sergeant Bruce Simmons of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is one of three survivors of the July 17, 2016 ambush attack on law enforcement officer.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, July 17.More >>
The future of an 84-year-old family-run bookstore is up in the air.More >>
West Nile season is, unfortunately, now in full swing.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore says he was on the East Coast when he got word about the horrific ambush attack on law enforcement that happened one year ago, on July 17, 2016.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
The vehicle flew off a hill and landed on top of a house. The driver is in critical condition.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Former Governor Robert Bentley spoke to us Friday for the first time since his resignation.More >>
