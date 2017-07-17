Mosquito samples test positive for West Nile Virus in WBR Parish

West Nile season is, unfortunately, now in full swing.

The West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control submitted 74 samples for testing last week and says 11 samples tested positive for West Nile Virus. They say eight other districts in the state are also reporting positive results for WNV.

Mosquito control says they will be stepping up their operations in all affected areas of West Baton Rouge Parish this week. They also advise that all residents of WBR Parish take precautions against being bitten by mosquitoes. They suggest wearing long, loose-fitting clothing if possible, and to dump out any standing water on your property. They also suggest avoiding outdoor activities at duck and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. And of course, use mosquito repellent when outside.

Click here for an interactive map showing where positive samples for WNV were found.

