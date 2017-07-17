East Baton Rouge DA reflects on law enforcement shootings

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore says he was on the East Coast when he got word about the horrific ambush attack on law enforcement that happened one year ago, on July 17, 2016.

“I remember getting up early Sunday morning to go walk to a Catholic church. It was much hotter in Boston than I thought. I was sweating so bad,” said Moore.

It's the smallest of details Moore says he will never forget. He says he was in Boston, where he was being elected to the National District Attorney's Association Board of Directors, the weekend a shooter unleashed his wrath on Baton Rouge law enforcement.

“I'm looking at my text and saying, 'What the heck?' and walking out and running and I couldn't believe it. I was trying to get on the phone to see what was going on. It was one shooting, two shooters, one dead, possibly three dead, possibly six dead,” said Moore.

As the details were unfolding less than one mile from BRPD Headquarters, Moore says he was scrambling to find a flight home.

“I called every airline I could to get to Baton Rouge and it could not happen,” said Moore.

Moore says he eventually had to take a private jet. When he arrived in Baton Rouge that evening, he says there was still very much a crime scene. The DA says to make matters worse, he knew each one of the shooter's victims. Moore says he watched Baton Rouge hurt, but also heal.

“Those things, whether right or wrong... One hundred percent right like this, have a tendency to fracture relationships in a community historically where you have issues, and Baton Rouge is no different,” said Moore.

While even the minor details from that tragic day are still fresh, Moore says he often finds comfort in reflecting on the days that followed and the way the city stood together.

